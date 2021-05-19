Atlantic City man found dead at Tennessee Green Apartments

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old city man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded to the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, where the body of Jahmil Greenidge was found with a gunshot wound, Tyner said in a news release.

Greenidge was dead when officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.

About 11 a.m., investigators were still in the area searching the Tennessee Green Apartments, and local roads were closed to traffic.

A large group of residents and family members gathered as police removed Greenidge from the apartment building.

Some people tried to break through the police line but were stopped by police.

Two women fell to the ground crying and screaming after Greenidge's body was loaded into a van and driven away from the scene.

"Not my grandson, not Jahmil," a woman cried out.

Police began to clear the scene about 12:45 p.m.

Tiffany Santiago, 32, lives on the third floor of the Tennessee Green Apartments and said she heard four gunshots about 7:15 a.m.

