Atlantic City man found dead at Tennessee Green Apartments

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old city man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
About 8 a.m. Wednesday, the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded to the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, where the body of Jahmil Greenidge was found with a gunshot wound, Tyner said in a news release.
Greenidge was dead when officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.
About 11 a.m., investigators were still in the area searching the Tennessee Green Apartments, and local roads were closed to traffic.
A large group of residents and family members gathered as police removed Greenidge from the apartment building.
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will sponsor a webinar Wednesday that…
Some people tried to break through the police line but were stopped by police.
Two women fell to the ground crying and screaming after Greenidge's body was loaded into a van and driven away from the scene.
"Not my grandson, not Jahmil," a woman cried out.
Police began to clear the scene about 12:45 p.m.
Tiffany Santiago, 32, lives on the third floor of the Tennessee Green Apartments and said she heard four gunshots about 7:15 a.m.
MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was indicted and is wanted by law enforcement on charges…
Santiago said there have been ongoing issues with people who don't live in the building.
"In here all of us residents get along," Santiago said. "That's the craziest part, it's people who don't live here causing problems."
The Press has reached out to RPM Development Group, the owner of Tennessee Green, for comment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.com/tips, or call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477.
Contact Molly Shelly
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.