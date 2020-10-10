Atlantic City man flees car stop, hides in trash can, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man wanted for threatening to kill a woman was arrested Thursday after fleeing a car stop and attempting to hide in a trash can, police said.
At 11:01 a.m., Officer Troy Grams pulled over a vehicle at Indiana and McKinley avenues, police said in a news release. Immediately after the vehicle stopped, Dequan Cook, 26, fled from the passenger side. Grams chased Cook for several blocks before losing him in the backyards of houses in the 1800 block of Ontario Avenue.
Officer Shawn Dansby, who arrived to assist Grams, found Cook hiding in the trash can. Cook was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 14 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics and active warrants, police said. One such warrant was from Sept. 8, when Cook allegedly threatened to kill a woman while armed with a handgun.
The driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license and was issued several motor vehicle summonses, police said.
Cook was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and contempt of court. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
