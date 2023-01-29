Atlantic City man faces charges involving stolen gun and sale of drugs linked to overdoses

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man arrested Thursday faces charges involving a stolen gun and the sale of illegal drugs linked to several overdoses in recent weeks, the police department said in a release Saturday.

Nahjajuan Ellis, 21, was arrested Thursday for unlawful possession of weapon and possession of a weapon during a controlled dangerous substance distribution offense. He was also charged with two counts of possession of CDS, maintaining a CDS production facility, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public park, receiving stolen property, money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Ellis was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, the release said.

The arrest stemmed from a court-approved search warrant. A months-long investigation led by Detective Eric Evans with assistance from the FBI Atlantic City Safe Streets Task Force revealed Ellis was illegally distributing narcotics.

On Thursday, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section, along with members of the Atlantic City SWAT Team, detained Ellis after seeing him exit a residence in the 2000 block of Colombia Avenue.

After searching Ellis' residence, detectives recovered a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Delaware, more than two ounces of heroin, approximately seven grams of suspected crack cocaine, two pints of Promethazine syrup, and numerous unused wax folds stamped "White House," which have been responsible for several overdoses in recent weeks, police said.

Police also found items used for packing illegal narcotics, including scales, stamps, and cutting agents, along with $8,565 cash from illegal narcotic sales.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).