Atlantic City man charged with armed robbery

ATLANITC CITY — A 20-year-old city resident was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on the 200 North block of South Carolina Avenue.

Zion Key was charged with was charged with armed robbery and also faces weapons and drug-related charges.

Officer John Bell spoke to the 23-year-old victim, who said that he was robbed at gunpoint by a man he knew, police said.

Bell sent out a description of the man to other responding officers. Special Investigation Detective Christopher Smith found Key, who police said fit the description, on Gordon’s Alley. Smith and other responders subsequently stopped and searched Key.

Police allege that Key was in possession of a handgun, with law enforcement also uncovering suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale and common drug-packaging material.

Key, a 20-year-old Atlantic City resident, was brought into custody without incident and was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766 or send an anonymous text beginning with ACPD to tip411 (847411).