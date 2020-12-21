Atlantic City man charged after stabbing man and woman

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into a residence and stabbing his ex-girlfriend and a man inside, police said.
Just after 11 p.m., patrol officers went to the 600 block of Virginia Ave. for a report of multiple people stabbed. Officers found the female victim, 35, bleeding heavily from both arms with life-threatening injuries. The male victim, 35, sustained a wound not believed to be life threatening. Officer Joseph Bereheiko, a trained EMT who carries a fully stocked medical bag, placed two tourniquets on each arm and performed life-saving medical aid to the woman.
The suspect, Carlos Suarez-Vera, 25, fled from the residence as officers arrived but was apprehended by officers Brandon Bower and Latray Butcher, police said. After arresting Suarez-Vera, officers noticed he had a stab wound to the chest. It is not known if the stab wound was self-inflicted or occurred during the assault inside the home, according to a news release.
Suarez-Vera and the two stabbing victims were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.
Suarez-Vera was then taken to the Atlantic County jail and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, burglary, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He also had an active warrant for his arrest in terroristic threats against the female victim that occurred Dec. 17.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a teen boy wanted in an October shooting, the department sai…
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.