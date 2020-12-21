Atlantic City man charged after stabbing man and woman

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into a residence and stabbing his ex-girlfriend and a man inside, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., patrol officers went to the 600 block of Virginia Ave. for a report of multiple people stabbed. Officers found the female victim, 35, bleeding heavily from both arms with life-threatening injuries. The male victim, 35, sustained a wound not believed to be life threatening. Officer Joseph Bereheiko, a trained EMT who carries a fully stocked medical bag, placed two tourniquets on each arm and performed life-saving medical aid to the woman.

The suspect, Carlos Suarez-Vera, 25, fled from the residence as officers arrived but was apprehended by officers Brandon Bower and Latray Butcher, police said. After arresting Suarez-Vera, officers noticed he had a stab wound to the chest. It is not known if the stab wound was self-inflicted or occurred during the assault inside the home, according to a news release.

Suarez-Vera and the two stabbing victims were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.