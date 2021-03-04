 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man arrested with handgun and cocaine
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday after he was spotted selling cocaine, police announced Thursday.

Police were alerted by a concerned citizen that a man was selling narcotics. The citizen provided a detailed description of the man and his vehicle, police said. At 2:40 p.m., Detectives James Barrett, Nicholas Berardis and Chris Smith located the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Leshaun Spence, and stopped it.

During the investigation, Spence was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, more than four grams of cocaine and a digital scale and was subsequently arrested, police said.

Spence was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

