Atlantic City man arrested with handgun and cocaine

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Wednesday after he was spotted selling cocaine, police announced Thursday.
Police were alerted by a concerned citizen that a man was selling narcotics. The citizen provided a detailed description of the man and his vehicle, police said. At 2:40 p.m., Detectives James Barrett, Nicholas Berardis and Chris Smith located the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Leshaun Spence, and stopped it.
During the investigation, Spence was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, more than four grams of cocaine and a digital scale and was subsequently arrested, police said.
Spence was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.