Atlantic City man arrested after stabbing man and woman
ATLANTIC CITY— A city man was arrested on Friday after breaking into a residence and stabbing his ex-girlfriend and man inside, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Virginia Avenue for a report of multiple people stabbed.  Officers found the female victim, 35, bleeding heavily from both arms and had life-threatening injuries. The male victim, 35, sustained a non-life threatening wound.  Officer Joseph Bereheiko, a trained EMT who carries a fully stocked medical bag, placed two tourniquets on each arm and performed life-saving medical aid to the woman. 

The suspect, Carlos Suarez-Vera, 25, fled from the residence as officers arrived but was apprehended by officers Brandon Bower and Latray Butcher.  After arresting Suarez-Vera, officers noticed that he had a stab wound to the chest.  It is not known if the stab wound was self-inflicted or occurred during the assault inside the home, according to a news release.

Suarez-Vera and the two stabbing victims were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. 

Suarez-Vera was then taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, burglary, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He also had an active warrant for his arrest for terroristic threats against the female victim that occurred on December 17.

