Atlantic City man, 22, shot early Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY — A 22-year-old city resident was shot early Sunday, according to news released Monday by the police.
At 12:11 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to the 600 block of New York Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, said Lt. Kevin Fair in a written statement. Responding officers located evidence of gunfire, Fair said.
Shortly after, a shooting victim arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his serious injuries, Fair said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the police's violent crimes unit at 609-347-5766, Fair said. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
