Atlantic City looks to weed to spark up economy

ATLANTIC CITY — In the late 1970s, Atlantic City looked to legalized gambling to revive its fortunes.

Gaming now brings hundreds of millions of dollars into the city each month, with revenue on an upswing after a slump.

The casino industry reported a gross operating profit of $767 million last year. Still, a significant portion of residents live below the poverty line, and by several other measures, residents continue to struggle.

The city is looking to cannabis, now legal, taxed and licensed in New Jersey, as a new lifeline for the local economy.

On Tuesday, the city Planning Board endorsed a proposal to create a Green Zone Redevelopment Plan, which would declare a wide swath of the city ready for cannabis-related businesses.

The proposed zone, which must still go before City Council, runs from Boston Avenue to Maryland Avenue, including both sides of Atlantic and Pacific avenues. It also includes the Orange Loop district running from Pacific Avenue to just shy of the Boardwalk between New York and Tennessee avenues, where developers have sought to revitalize the area with tourist-friendly attractions.

Under the proposal, cannabis would be one of those attractions.

The plan calls for design standards for cannabis businesses and would allow for retail sales, growing operations, manufacturing and wholesale businesses.

“The purpose of the Green Zone Redevelopment Plan is to create additional incentives for private investment and tourism in Atlantic City with the introduction of recreational cannabis, and to support the revitalization, economic diversification, and the investment of private capital in the city’s main commercial and tourism corridors,” reads the introduction of the plan voted on Tuesday.

The board’s vote states that the plan conforms to the city’s approved master plan and clears the way for council action. Council is set for a public hearing and final vote to create the zone at its Sept. 21 meeting, 5 p.m. at 1301 Bacharach Blvd.

The vote was almost unanimous. Planning Board member Evan Sanchez said he supports the idea but owns property within the zone and is likely to become the landlord of a cannabis business. He followed the advice of board attorney Joel Fleishman and abstained. All members other members voted yes.

Kaleem Shabazz, who also serves on City Council, made the motion to approve the zone.

Shabazz has been a cannabis skeptic on council and has opposed some proposed locations for cannabis businesses. He said after the meeting that his primary objection has been to locating the businesses in residential areas.

He said he has been strongly in favor of medical marijuana but less sure about its recreational use.

“I realize recreational cannabis is legal whether I agree with it or not,” Shabazz said.

The potential for economic development and new jobs for Atlantic City residents is too great to ignore, he said.

There have already been multiple applications for cannabis businesses within the city’s Tourism District, according to Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

The CRDA serves as the planning authority in Atlantic City within the Tourism District. The authority board is set to review the Green Zone proposal at its Sept. 20 meeting, so it can endorse the plan before City Council’s public hearing.

He said CRDA staff members like the plan.

“We support it. It’s something that the state has been very bullish on for Atlantic City,” Landgraf said after the meeting. “The city has looked at it as a potential economic development boost.”

He praised the work redevelopment specialist Jim Rutala did on the plan, citing the inclusion of design standards and security requirements. On Tuesday, Planning Board members added requirements for air filtration systems that would mean no smell of cannabis could be detected outside, and stated that no cannabis products could be stored outside the properties.

“It is very well written,” Landgraf said.

In April, the CRDA approved a planning application for a cannabis dispensary at 2415 Pacific Ave. There is already a dispensary on the Boardwalk, owned by The Botanist, but that site is restricted to selling only to medical marijuana patients.

There were four applications in August seeking use variances for cannabis businesses, Landgraf said. The applicants agreed to hold off until the council vote. If the zone is approved, the applications would only need site plan approval, rather than variances, which require a more stringent standard.

Proposals include dispensaries and consumption lounges, which are allowable under New Jersey law. A company called Starboard Enterprises has submitted an application for a 125,000-square-foot facility at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, what is currently a vacant property.

Inside, the company plans to grow cannabis for the New Jersey market.

“It could mean a lot of jobs,” Landgraf said.

There was no immediate comment Tuesday from Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s administration.

In previous interviews, members of the administration have talked up the economic potential of cannabis, and over the weekend, Kashawn “Kash” McKinley, Small’s director of constituent services, spoke at a cannabis business conference in the city, with a theme that Atlantic City is open for canna-business.

“The adoption of the Green Zone Redevelopment Plan will allow for the strategic enhancement and diversification of the retail and tourism-based economy,” reads a summary of the Green Zone plan included with the planning documents. “The goal of the redevelopment plan is to increase economic development through the establishment of permitted classes of recreational cannabis and to recapture disposable income, sales and property taxes, development fees and employment opportunities for local residents.”

New Jersey voters strongly supported legalization in 2020. In February 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills legalizing weed and assigning the task of creating regulations for the new market to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The Garden State had joined a growing number of states to allow cannabis possession and sales.

Advocates for the new industry project cannabis sales could eventually reach $2 billion a year in New Jersey. With the first legal sales beginning in April and only a few sites yet open, state officials reported close to $80 million in legal cannabis sales through the end of June, raising $4.6 million in taxes.

The Green Zone proposal states that the area includes vacant buildings and blight. At one time, the area was the commercial and entertainment corridor for the city, with retail dining and entertainment. As new casinos boomed, the report states, tourists skipped these areas.

The proposed zone is walkable from the casino hotels, the report reads, and could mean additional investments in the area and job opportunities for residents.