ATLANTIC CITY — The city administration rolled out a series of new regulations Thursday afternoon aimed at controlling the proliferation of Airbnb properties in residential neighborhoods.
Annual licensing fees, one-time application fees, occupancy limits and hefty fines and penalties for operators not in compliance are part of the administration's plan to satisfy concerns of residents and business owners while still permitting the short-term rental market to operate.
The new regulations also are expected to generate additional revenue for the city, with initial estimates in the range of $1.2 million per year.
City Council will vote on the introduction of the new ordinances at its next meeting Aug. 19. A second reading and final vote would take place Sept. 16, and the ordinances could be enacted as soon as 20 days after.
For over two years, residents have complained to council about noise, parking, trash and general quality-of-life issues associated with Airbnb rentals in residential neighborhoods. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said his office has been "bombarded with calls" this summer regarding Airbnbs.
The increase of short-term rentals has been especially problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic, as large gatherings are prohibited to mitigate the spread of the disease. Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials have cited large house parties as a cause for an increase in positive cases of the coronavirus, although no batches of known cases have been directly linked.
"This problem spans Wards 1 through 6," Small said Thursday during a video news conference. "We heard you, loud and clear."
Atlantic City contracted with a technology company for $31,000 to identify the number of Airbnbs and came up with 700. Small said only 85 properties are registered with the city. Each registered property pays a fee of $300 per season — three seasons maximum — and are inspected annually.
The other 615 properties, the mayor said, have been "getting away" without being inspected or paying adequate occupancy fees.
"It's unacceptable," he said. "No longer will that be tolerated."
A one-time application fee of $150 will be instituted. Currently, there is no application fee.
The proposed regulations would impose annual fees of $2,000 for properties with a maximum occupancy of eight or fewer people and a yearly fee of $2,400 for rentals with an occupancy between nine and 16 people. The city will cap the maximum occupancy at 16 people per short-term rental property.
A new "two-strike" rule for operators with two verified complaints will be implemented, Small said.
Airbnb operators not in compliance will face a license revocation, fines of up to $2,000 per day and possible jail time, officials said Thursday.
"We have a good plan on moving this short-term rental issue forward," said Dale Finch, city director of licensing and inspections. "I think the residents can be assured that the city is doing all it can do to keep the neighborhoods as peaceful as possible."
Barbara Woolley-Dillon, director of planning and development, said officials did not want to "stifle" the short-term rental industry in Atlantic City.
"But we feel that it's important to regulate (the industry) so that it can coexist in a good amount of harmony with the surrounding residential uses," she said.
