Atlantic City looks to Asbury Park for redevelopment tips

The group toured several other businesses, walked the boardwalk and the business district and heard speakers over lunch at a waterfront café.

“We’ve been trying to do this for years,” said William A. Cradle, the president of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City, which worked with the CRDA to organize the tour.

Doherty sees lessons for Atlantic City in Asbury Park, which had fallen on hard times decades ago. Local speakers who spoke to the Atlantic City visitors said there were almost no businesses open and visitors were afraid to come.

“I keep talking about Asbury Park,” he said. “I thought it would be useful for folks to come up today and instead of hearing about it or reading about it, to actually come and walk the streets, listen to the folks that are actually getting it done.”

But setbacks and failed attempts are part of the process, Doherty said.

“Redevelopment is tough. Redevelopment is not easy. Taking an urban area that may have been in its glory 60 years ago and hit rock bottom in the ‘80s and you’re bringing it back,” he said. “Some people just oppose you to oppose you. Some people don’t want you to change what’s there even though they want it changed because it’s not very good.”