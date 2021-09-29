Atlantic City looks to Asbury Park for redevelopment tips

ASBURY PARK – A group of officials, community leaders and business owners gathered on the rooftop of the Asbury Hotel on Tuesday, soaking in the ocean views.
Once a Salvation Army building, the seven-story building had been described as derelict, and had reportedly sold for $100 at a sheriff’s sale in 2013. It is now a boutique hotel with an outdoor pool that draws glowing reviews from travel writers.
“We have a building just like this,” said Matt Doherty, the executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in Atlantic City. He’s talking about the former home of the John Brooks Recovery Center, a building he said began as a YMCA location.
The CRDA has recently received proposals for redevelopment of that building, which the authority bought in 2014. The CRDA spent $9.1 million on the property and helping the recovery center relocate.
A former mayor of Belmar, Doherty has told officials and stakeholders about Asbury Park for years, holding the Monmouth County resort up as a model for redevelopment.
On Tuesday, about 60 people from the city had the chance to see for themselves. Business owners, community activists, elected officials and representatives of multiple civic organizations boarded two busses at the Atlantic City Convention Center for a day-long tour of the city, starting at the Asbury Hotel.
The group toured several other businesses, walked the boardwalk and the business district and heard speakers over lunch at a waterfront café.
“We’ve been trying to do this for years,” said William A. Cradle, the president of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City, which worked with the CRDA to organize the tour.
Doherty sees lessons for Atlantic City in Asbury Park, which had fallen on hard times decades ago. Local speakers who spoke to the Atlantic City visitors said there were almost no businesses open and visitors were afraid to come.
“I keep talking about Asbury Park,” he said. “I thought it would be useful for folks to come up today and instead of hearing about it or reading about it, to actually come and walk the streets, listen to the folks that are actually getting it done.”
But setbacks and failed attempts are part of the process, Doherty said.
“Redevelopment is tough. Redevelopment is not easy. Taking an urban area that may have been in its glory 60 years ago and hit rock bottom in the ‘80s and you’re bringing it back,” he said. “Some people just oppose you to oppose you. Some people don’t want you to change what’s there even though they want it changed because it’s not very good.”
Among the speakers Tuesday was Pat Fasano, who described himself as one of the early investors in Asbury Park’s revitalization. Fasano is now investing in Atlantic City, including in the Orange Loop project on Tennessee Avenue, New York Avenue and St. James.
That includes the Bourré at 201 S. New York Ave., and he has plans for extensive additional projects in the neighborhood.
At the Tuesday event, Fasano and other speakers from Asbury Park emphasized the place music played in the revitalization of that city.
Later in the day, the group visited landmark venues like The Stone Pony and The Wonder Bar, where Bruce Springsteen and so many other musicians honed their chops in the late 1960s. But unrest in the 1970s sparked a dramatic change in the town. By the 1980s, there were few businesses left.
Several speakers at a lunch gathering Tuesday said concerts and music venues were the driving force in drawing visitors back to Asbury Park.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small joined the tour. He said redevelopment will always involve copying what works.
“When people see success, they like to duplicate it,” he said. “There are so many vacant parcels in the great city of Atlantic City. Some of them are just sitting there. We have some speculators that are waiting for a billion dollars to come through.”
Doherty said Atlantic City is in a better position to make redevelopment work.
“Just walk around here, and you can see what Asbury Park has done. And they’ve done it without casinos. Without a University. Without a hospital system,” he said. “There’s one place along the Jersey Shore with acres of vacant land still vacant along the waterfront, and that’s Atlantic City.”
The two cities share a similar history, both founded in the late 19th century and growing into major resorts. Both have also seen steep economic downturns.
Asbury Park is a much smaller city, both in terms of population and in square miles. Just the same, those attending the tour were enthusiastic about its chances. Another elected official attending the event, City Council member Kaleem Shabazz, said he is extremely optimistic about Atlantic City’s economy.
“The future looks bright,” he said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.