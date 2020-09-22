ATLANTIC CITY — More than 70 liquor licenses are set to expire at the end of the month and there is growing concern that there may not be enough time to renew them all before the deadline.
City Council passed a resolution last week supporting the renewal of 71 noncasino liquor licenses before the Sept. 30 deadline. The annual license renewal deadline was already extended from June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The license holders who could be at risk include Atlantic City liquor stores, restaurants, bars and nightclubs. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has oversight of liquor licenses for Atlantic City casinos and third-party casino vendors.
"Unbeknownst to me and other people, anybody who has an ABC license has been kept in limbo, not being able to renew those licenses and I'm not even 100% sure what the reason is," said 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz during the Sept. 16 public meeting. "Atlantic City depends on those alcohol sales and for people to buy drinks."
Council President George Tibbitt said small business owners in the city have already had enough to deal with this summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent state-imposed restrictions. He urged the state to take immediate action to alleviate the situation.
The local Alcohol Beverage Control Board has not met in months because the city was waiting on the state — which has direct oversight of Atlantic City — to approve two appointments made in April.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city administration "handled our responsibilities in a timely manner," in making nominations for City Council's consideration to fill two vacant seats on the three-member board.
One of the nominations, LuQuay Zahir, was approved the state, while the other, Frank Becktel, was not. The state just recently approved Mike Lopez to serve on the board.
Small did not directly say whether he thought the pending license renewals would be approved in a timely manner, but said "we have competent people on the board."
State law does allow for a 30-day grace period for license renewals past the annual deadline.
"The state and the city are aware of the license renewal date and have taken steps to fully constitute the city ABC Board," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, the agency overseeing Atlantic City. "A meeting of the city ABC Board has been scheduled and it is both the state and city’s expectation that licenses that are eligible for renewal will be renewed prior to their expiration."
As of Tuesday, no ABC meeting has been posted on the city's website.
Kurtz said he "continues to have concerns that business owners will not have their licenses renewed in time," but expressed confidence in the City Clerk's Office and the ABC board to act as expeditiously as possible.
John Exadaktilos, owner of Ducktown Tavern and the Atlantic County representative on the New Jersey Licensed Beverage Association, said he expects the situation to be resolved soon, but acknowledged how unsettling it was for business owners and employees.
"There's well over 1,000 families that depend that depend on liquor sales to put food on the table," he said. "It stinks."
Exadaktilos estimated the state collects close to $1 million annually from the luxury tax imposed on alcohol sales in Atlantic City and said that fact alone should have prompted swifter action in Trenton.
"It's a stupid thing thing that happened. We're a tourist town and we drink," he said. "I don't know why you wouldn't want to protect a main source of income."
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
