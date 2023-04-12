WILDWOOD — Three young wrestlers with the Atlantic City Lions had a successful debut for the wrestling program at the 2023 ACWA War at the Shore Folkstyle Nationals wrestling competition last weekend.

Head Coach of the AC Lions, Marcus Holmes, led a five-wrestler team, all of whom ranging in ages from 6 to 13 years old at the Wildwoods Convention Center, Atlantic City police said on Wednesday.

Mukhtar Zaffa, 6, finished in first place in his weight class. Yuri Bryant took third place in his division, and Modesty Holmes in her division. Christopher Bell and Loyalty Ford rounded the team out.

The members of the AC Lions took part in the event for after the team's formation about six weeks ago. They've been training at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League since then.

“I am extremely proud of the effort given by these boys and girls at this competition and during their practice sessions,” said Chief James Sarkos. “I look forward to following their success in future matches and tournaments, and watching the team grow. The contributions of the Coalition for a Safe Community, New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, Iron Mike Youth Sports Foundation, and the Atlantic City Police Foundation as well as the determination by the coach and athletes have made the wrestling program a success.”

The AC Lions are looking to add young girls and boys that are interested in taking up wrestling. Interested parties can contact Holmes at Marcusholmes0111@yahoo.com, the AC PAL directly at 609-347-5478, or email info@acpal.org.