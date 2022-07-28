Atlantic City library's long-awaited makeover gets underway

ATLANTIC CITY — During the next several months, the William K. Cheatham Building, the main branch of the Atlantic City Free Public Library on Tennessee Avenue, will receive its first extensive makeover in 37 years.

The building’s first-floor bathrooms will be remodeled. The exterior limestone façade will be cleaned. The concrete stairs and sidewalk will be demolished and replaced. The lighting, signage and railings will be improved. New exterior doors will be installed.

These exterior repairs and upgrades started this month and are expected to be completed this fall.

The building has been there for quite a while, said Libbie Wills, acting president of the library’s Board of Trustees. There is always stuff going on at the library because it is a necessary resource, she said.

“It’s something that needs to be done. The library needs to be upgraded,” Wills said.

Cracks and crevices permeate the sidewalk, and steel bar reinforcements are rusting, Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. The library’s limestone has black and green mold, and cannot simply be power washed. It has to be treated chemically, he said.

The library will remain open during construction. There will be a few days when demolition will require closing. Those who want to enter the building must go to the Atlantic County office doors on Atlantic Avenue and inform a security guard that they are going to the library.

The library’s 15-minute parking area will be unavailable. There will be a lane closure on Tennessee Avenue until the project has been completed.

While the 15-minute parking area is closed, patrons will be able to park in the visitors spots in the City Hall lot, or on Atlantic Avenue, or in the New York Avenue parking garage, Rynkiewicz said. Parking is free for the first hour in the garage, he said.

Rynkiewicz said he hopes the project is finished in October.

“City Council is asking can the library be an early voting site in the fall,” Rynkiewicz said.

The total cost of repairs and upgrades is $448,500, Rynkiewicz said. The library received grant funding from the first round of the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, which is administered by the New Jersey State Library to fund 50% of the project cost.

In 2020, the library staff filled out the application, and the grant was awarded in November, Rynkiewicz said. The New Jersey State Library received 129 applications, and the Atlantic City Free Public Library received one of 38 awards, he said.

“We (the library) had a capital improvement plan and money in reserve for the project,” Rynkiewicz said about the library’s share of the cost.

Arcari + Iovino Architects, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, drew up the library improvement plans. R. Maxwell Construction Company of Pleasantville, the low bidder, is doing the work.

Rynkiewicz, who has been library director since 2016, said his predecessor, Maureen Sherr Frank, planned to do the improvement project years ago, but it was put aside when four Atlantic City casinos closed in 2014.

The library’s three-year strategic plan also includes the refurbishment or replacement of the air conditioning system with a new control system, Rynkiewicz said.

It is possible the library will apply for more funding during the second round of the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, Rynkiewicz said. If awarded more state money, the library’s Board of Trustees would still have to vote to pay for its share of the costs, he said.

A large amount of the funding for the library comes from city government, which follows an allocation formula, Rynkiewicz said. The library director and the board make a budget and put money in reserve for capital improvement projects, he said.

“We are doing a lot. The library has received a lot of grant funding in the last 1½ years,” Rynkiewicz said.