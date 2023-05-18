ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library officially opened its Little Library — a standalone box created for sharing books, open and accessible to the public — during the Stockton Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park on April 22 in O’Donnell Park.

In attendance to mark the occasion were members of the library staff, the library’s foundation and Board of Trustees, local officials, representatives from Stockton University and the general public.

The purpose of a “little library” is to promote the exchanging of books through public bookcases, where the community is encouraged to take a book from the box and share one as well for the next individual to enjoy.

Many of the books donated to the Little Library were from the Bridge of Books Foundation, based in New Jersey.

Get South Jersey news at your fingertips Your story lives in South Jersey. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news t…

The creation of the Little Library was funded by the Foundation of the Atlantic City Free Public Library. The library plans to expand the program by adding more Little Libraries to parks in the city.

For more information about the project or to request a Little Library in a nearby park, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3044, or email kreid-ortiz@acfpl.org.