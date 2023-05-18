ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library officially opened its Little Library — a standalone box created for sharing books, open and accessible to the public — during the Stockton Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park on April 22 in O’Donnell Park.
In attendance to mark the occasion were members of the library staff, the library’s foundation and Board of Trustees, local officials, representatives from Stockton University and the general public.
The purpose of a “little library” is to promote the exchanging of books through public bookcases, where the community is encouraged to take a book from the box and share one as well for the next individual to enjoy.
Many of the books donated to the Little Library were from the Bridge of Books Foundation, based in New Jersey.
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Library Foundation Chair Vicki Gold Levi cuts the ribbon during a ceremony for the Little Library unveiling. Also pictured are foundation members Alex Marino and Cindy Owen, Councilman Muhammad ‘Anjum’ Zia, Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz, Library Outreach Coordinator Kristen Reid-Ortiz, Assemblywoman Claire Swift, Atlantic City Clerk Paula Geletei, Adult Services Librarian Melissa McGeary and Library Board of Trustees President Libbie Wills.
