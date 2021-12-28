 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City library to undergo major renovations in 2022
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City library to undergo major renovations in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Free Public Library

The Atlantic City Free Public Library is set to undergo exterior renovations next year.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

Work continues on Stockton Phase II in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library is planning major renovations in the new year.

The William K. Cheatham Building, or main library, is set to undergo exterior repairs and upgrades in 2022 as part of the library’s Tennessee Avenue Improvement Project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project will cost $448,500, according to a library news release issued Tuesday. Half the cost will be covered by a state grant awarded to the library under the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act. The other half will be covered by the library.

The library Board of Trustees has contracted with R. Maxwell Construction Company, of Pleasantville, to do the work after fielding bids in October. An initial planning meeting between library staff, R. Maxwell and Iovino + Acari Architects will be held in early January, according to the release. Construction is slated to begin in the spring.

Plans call for cleaning the exterior façade, demolishing and replacing of the concrete stairs and sidewalk, improved lighting and signage, better railings, new exterior doors and remodeled bathrooms.

The project will help ensure the library can meet the needs of residents in areas such as training, education and informational services, the release states.

The New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act of 2017 authorizes the state to issue $125 million in bonds to finance capital improvements to public libraries. The act won the approval of three-fifths of New Jersey voters in a 2017 referendum.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron disrupt air travel for 5th consecutive day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News