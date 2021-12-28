Atlantic City library to undergo major renovations in 2022

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library is planning major renovations in the new year.
The William K. Cheatham Building, or main library, is set to undergo exterior repairs and upgrades in 2022 as part of the library’s Tennessee Avenue Improvement Project.
The project will cost $448,500, according to a library news release issued Tuesday. Half the cost will be covered by a state grant awarded to the library under the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act. The other half will be covered by the library.
The library Board of Trustees has contracted with R. Maxwell Construction Company, of Pleasantville, to do the work after fielding bids in October. An initial planning meeting between library staff, R. Maxwell and Iovino + Acari Architects will be held in early January, according to the release. Construction is slated to begin in the spring.
Plans call for cleaning the exterior façade, demolishing and replacing of the concrete stairs and sidewalk, improved lighting and signage, better railings, new exterior doors and remodeled bathrooms.
The project will help ensure the library can meet the needs of residents in areas such as training, education and informational services, the release states.
The New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act of 2017 authorizes the state to issue $125 million in bonds to finance capital improvements to public libraries. The act won the approval of three-fifths of New Jersey voters in a 2017 referendum.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.