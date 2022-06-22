 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City library to undergo construction next week

AC Library

The Atlantic City Free Public Library is set to undergo exterior renovations starting next week.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Work is expected to begin Monday on renovations to the city's main library on Tennessee Avenue, leading to entrance changes for patrons.

The Atlantic City Free Public Library will stay open throughout construction, but its doors on Tennessee Avenue will be locked. Access to the building will be obtainable only through the Atlantic County Office doors on Atlantic Avenue, spokesperson Robert Rynkiewicz said in a news release.

Patrons will need to inform security at the doors that they are visiting the library.

Additionally, the library’s 15-minute parking will be inaccessible, and a lane closure on Tennessee Avenue will be in place until the project has been completed, Rynkiewicz said.

Through grant money issued by the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, the library's first-floor restrooms will be remodeled, the building's exterior limestone façade will be cleaned, the concrete stairs and sidewalk will be demolished and replaced, and other improvements are expected to be made to lighting, signage, railings and the exterior doors.

Construction at the library, which first opened in 1985, is expected to be finished by fall and will cost $448,500.

R. Maxwell Construction of Pleasantville is performing the renovations.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

