Atlantic City library to stay closed

ATLANTIC CITY — Public access to the Atlantic City Free Public Library will remain unavailable until further notice, the library said Tuesday in a news release.
The library was tentatively scheduled to reopen next week before the rise in COVID-19 cases.
"The safety of our public and staff is paramount, and we regret having to step back in our plans to reopen our facilities," library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in the release. "There are encouraging developments in the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to the day we will open."
The library will continue to offer curbside pickup and a number of digital resources, including e-books, music and movies.
