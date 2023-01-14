Atlantic City library to reopen Tuesday after emergency repairs

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library's main branch will reopen Tuesday on a limited schedule after being closed for three weeks for emergency repairs.

The Tennessee Avenue building has been closed since Christmas due to damage caused by a ruptured heating and air conditioning system.

"On Christmas Day, I received a call from our alarm company that there was an emergency at the Main Library on Tennessee Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.," said Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz. "It was exceptionally cold that weekend, and various systems located on the second-floor heating, ventilation and air conditioning room froze and pipes had burst."

Rynkiewicz said various local agencies — including the library's Board of Trustees, the Mayor's Office, emergency management and the Fire Department — responded immediately to the HVAC malfunction, and the water systems were shut off. Nevertheless, the damage was done, and the library was forced to close.

With the main branch closed for repairs, the library extended its hours at the Richmond Branch on Ventnor Avenue in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood.

The Richmond Branch is normally open only two days a week, but the library expanded its hours to six days a week to allow it to continue to offer all of the library's services, Rynkiewicz said.

"Both the Main Library and Richmond Branch Library locations provide access to library materials in many languages (books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, newspapers), public computers, children's area, one-on-one computer training, access to the library's digital collections and eResources, job and career resources, programs, training and more," Rynkiewicz said.

Volunteers from Stockton University helped library staff move the Atlantic City Historical Collections to the second-floor meeting room of the main branch while repairs to the sprinkler and heating systems were made, Rynkiewicz said.

Meanwhile, in non-emergency work, the main library has been in the process of upgrading the building's exterior, funded in part by the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act.

"That project is 90% completed," Rynkiewicz said. "None of the project renovations were affected by the problems with our sprinkler system."

Although the library still needs to replace drywall, carpets, computers and office furniture that were damaged because the sprinkler pipes burst, almost all the library's services and resources will be restored this week.

A temporary public computer area will be created at the main branch, where sessions will be limited to 45 minutes, Rynkiewicz said. The library's virtual programs will continue as scheduled, along with some in-person programs and classes.

"We are proud to be in position where we will be able to offer nearly all of our regular library services at the Main Library when it reopens," Rynkiewicz said. "It will look a little different for the next few months as we have moved around some areas."

The Main Library will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Richmond Branch will still offer extended hours 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit acfpl.org.