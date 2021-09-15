 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City library to hold celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month
0 comments

Atlantic City library to hold celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

{{featured_button_text}}
Hispanic Heritage Month in Atlantic City begins with festive tribute in dance, song

Brisdeida Olivera, right, of Pleasantville, and Alan Pimentel, of Pleasantville, dance Sept. 18, 2013, with Organizacion Azteca Atlantic City during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Atlantic City.

 Press archives

Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana, leaving Texas residents to try to clean up the damage.

ATLANTIC CITY — To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Atlantic City Free Public Library and La Casa Dominicana will hold a celebration this Saturday at Center City Park, officials said Wednesday.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park located on Atlantic Avenue between North Carolina and South Carolina avenues.

Festivities include music and giveaways. Local organizations will present information about their services.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens with Hispanic roots.

— Molly Shelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News