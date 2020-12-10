 Skip to main content
Atlantic City library to halt public access over COVID-19 concerns
Atlantic City library to halt public access over COVID-19 concerns

ATLANTIC CITY — Citing COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library on Thursday said it will halt public access to its facilities effective 4 p.m. Saturday.

Public access is tentatively scheduled to restart Jan. 19.

"The safety of our public and staff is paramount," Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in a news release. "It’s vital that everybody do their part to limit the spread of coronavirus."

The library will continue to offer services to the public, including curbside pickup, free Wi-Fi outside the library and virtual programs.

— Ahmad Austin

