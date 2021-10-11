Atlantic City library to digitize African American collections with $128,000 grant

The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s extensive African American archival collections will soon become easier for the public to use, thanks to a $128,826 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

It will be used to digitize the collections for unlimited Internet access, in a project called “The City of Dreams: the Atlantic City Experience," library officials said recently.

“Digitizing the many collections concerning African American history in Atlantic City will allow city, the state, the country and the world to see how much African Americans contributed to the growth and the history of the city,” library archivist Jacqueline Silver-Morillo said.

The collections feature dissertations, oral histories and biographies that capture the voices of African Americans who grew up, lived and worked here.

The Atlantic City Heritage Collections span a wide array of Atlantic City history. They include extensive materials documenting African American history from the city’s inception in 1854 to present day, according to library spokesperson Don Latham.

The collections will be digitized and catalogued, and text, audio and video content will be put on an internet platform for unlimited access.