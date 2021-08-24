Atlantic City library to close for maintenance

ATLANTIC CITY — The main branch of the Atlantic City Free Public Library will temporarily close beginning this weekend while the HVAC system is replaced, a library spokesperson said Tuesday.
The building at 1 Tennessee Ave. will be closed from Saturday to next Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to resume normal business hours Sept. 2.
While the maintenance is being done, the library's website, eResources, email and phone system also will be down.
The Richmond Branch of the library will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Internet services will not be available.
The library’s book drops will remain open, and virtual classes will be held as scheduled.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
