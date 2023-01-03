 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City library remains closed for heat, sprinkler repairs

071822-pac-nws-aclibrary

The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s main building on Tennessee Avenue has been closed since Christmas Eve due to sprinkler and heating issues.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library's main building on Tennessee Avenue will remain closed while construction crews continue working to repair broken heating and sprinkler systems.

Library officials said Tuesday they were notified Christmas Day of a burst sprinkler pipe in the building. The building's first- and second-floor mechanical rooms suffered "extensive" damage, the library said in a news release.

As a result of that and the holiday, the library has been closed since Christmas Eve.

“We appreciate all of those who are working hard to help us through this difficult situation,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We have received tremendous support from the Mayor’s Office and city officials. Stockton University has generously provided us with volunteers. Our dedicated staff members have been working hard to restore library services.”

The library system is supplementing the lost hours at the Main Library with services and access to materials elsewhere.

Hours of operation at the Richmond Branch, at 4115 Ventnor Ave., have been extended. The branch is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday by calling 609-345-2269, or through a patron's library account.

The library is temporarily waiving its mobile printing fee for print jobs that are less than $10. Jobs can be picked up at the Main Library during curbside pickup hours. Call 609-345-2269 once you have arrived at the library.

The library's digital collections are available through programs such as hoopla, Overdrive, ComicsPlus and Axis 360.

Those with research questions can call 609-345-2269, email jmorillo@acfpl.org or submit a request at acfpl.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Bankman-Fried enters not guilty plea in FTX case

