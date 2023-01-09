Atlantic City library remains closed after equipment issues

ATLANTIC CITY — The Main Library on North Tennessee Avenue will remain closed this week while crews continue clean-up and repair work after a sprinkler system malfunction last month.
The city's library system first announced the closure last month, saying it was notified of damage to the sprinkler and heating systems.
Because the Main Library remains closed, programs there, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. read-in event on Jan. 14, have been canceled, library officials said on Monday.
ServSafe and Guest Service classes are also being moved to Atlantic Cape Community College's Charles D. Worthington Campus on Bacharach Boulevard.
More details about those classes are available by calling (609) 345-2269, library officials said.
All programs and classes set to be held virtually or at the Richmond Branch, on Ventnor and Windsor avenues, will proceed as scheduled, officials said.
While the Main Library is closed, remote services – curbside pickup, research assistance and mobile printing – will be available there, officials said.
