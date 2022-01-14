Atlantic City library plans air conditioning repairs with state grant

ATLANTIC CITY — Guests at the city's library will continue to stay cool while checking out books.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic City Free Public Library plans to make air conditioning repairs and climate control upgrades via a $284,000 grant from the New Jersey Library Construction Act, library officials said in a news release Friday.

The act, approved by voters in 2017, provides $125 million in state bonds to New Jersey libraries that support building improvements such as technology upgrades and structural enhancements.

The fund is managed by the New Jersey State Library.

In the first round of grants, the city's library was awarded half the cost of its Tennessee Avenue Improvement Project, which will cost $448,500, the library has said. The plan will enhance the library's exterior and replace aging stairwells, in addition to other upgrades.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.