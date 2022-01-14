 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City library plans air conditioning repairs with state grant
0 Comments
top story

Atlantic City library plans air conditioning repairs with state grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Free Public Library

The Atlantic City Free Public Library is set to undergo exterior renovations this year.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

Librarians focused on making their collections more reflective of the increasingly diverse community in their schools are now under threat by parents who deem their book selections offensive. CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro has the story.

ATLANTIC CITY — Guests at the city's library will continue to stay cool while checking out books.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic City Free Public Library plans to make air conditioning repairs and climate control upgrades via a $284,000 grant from the New Jersey Library Construction Act, library officials said in a news release Friday.

The act, approved by voters in 2017, provides $125 million in state bonds to New Jersey libraries that support building improvements such as technology upgrades and structural enhancements.

The fund is managed by the New Jersey State Library.

In the first round of grants, the city's library was awarded half the cost of its Tennessee Avenue Improvement Project, which will cost $448,500, the library has said. The plan will enhance the library's exterior and replace aging stairwells, in addition to other upgrades.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa: Clinic for penguins opens in Cape Town

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News