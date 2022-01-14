Atlantic City Library plans air conditioning repairs through state grants

ATLANTIC CITY — Guests at the city's library will continue to stay cool while checking out books.

Through the second round of New Jersey Library Construction Act grants, $284,000 will be designated for air conditioning repairs and climate control upgrades in the building, library officials said in a news release Friday.

The act, approved by voters in 2017, provides $125 million in state bonds to New Jersey libraries that support various building improvements from technology upgrades to structural enhancements.

It's managed by the New Jersey State Library.

In the first round, the city's library was awarded half the cost of its Tennessee Avenue Improvement Project, which will cost $448,500, the library previously said. The plan will enhance the library's exterior and replace aging stairwells, as well as other upgrades.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

