Atlantic City library opens 'Summer of Freedom' exhibit at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library opened its “Summer of Freedom” exhibit Wednesday at the Atlantic City Experience in the lobby of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The exhibit is about the 1964 Democratic National Convention, which was held in Atlantic City. It focuses on the delegates from the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party who were advocates for civil rights and voting rights for African Americans. The Freedom delegates, including Fannie Lou Hamer, demanded they be seated at the convention over the delegates from the segregationist Mississippi Democratic Party. Artifacts and photographs from the convention are on display at the exhibit, with the collection curated to emphasize the fight for equality, library officials said in a news release.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz recalled being a high school sophomore when the convention came to Atlantic City. He said he was involved in demonstrations in support of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and their struggle against segregation. Shabazz said the exhibit gives people an opportunity to learn more about the Civil Rights Movement in Atlantic City and throughout the country.

“This is an educational, informative, exciting display, and I hope we will get people to come see it — especially young people — to get a feel for what happened,” said Shabazz, who also is the president of the Atlantic City NAACP.

The Atlantic City Experience, or ACX, opened in 2019 and was initially funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority but is now presented by the library. It is meant to showcase the heritage and history of Atlantic City to the public. Many of the items that ACX displays are from the Atlantic City Heritage Collections at the library and the former Atlantic City Historical Museum, which the library ran from 2012 to 2016. The “Summer of Freedom” event was largely funded by the library and its foundation.

The exhibit comes a week before the 113th NAACP Convention, which is taking place this year in Atlantic City. The “Summer of Freedom” exhibit was timed to celebrate the arrival of the convention, according to organizers.

Atlantic City historian Vicki Gold Levi and Atlantic City Library Archivist Jacqueline Silver-Morillo are the curators of the “Summer of Freedom” exhibit.

“When I first saw the completed exhibit, standing here in the empty wing, I was in awe of seeing people who look like me on a wall for all the world to see,” Silver-Morillo said. “It made me want to cry to see where we have been and where we still need to go.”

The Atlantic City Experience is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and admission is free. The exhibit may be closed during special occasions at Boardwalk Hall.

For more information, visit acexperienceexhibit.org or call Silver-Morillo at 609-345-2269, ext. 3063.