Atlantic City library hosts event for Hispanic Heritage Month

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library and La Casa Dominicana kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting an event Saturday in Center City Park.
Local organizations presented information about their services to let the public know about things happening in their community.
Victor Moreno, community outreach manager for Atlantic Cape Community College, said the event provided an opportunity for the people of Atlantic City to learn about how they may qualify for free tuition through the college.
The celebration will continue next Saturday, when the Atlantic City Latino Festival takes place from noon to 8 p.m. at Bader Field.
Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
