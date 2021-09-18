 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City library hosts event for Hispanic Heritage Month
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City library hosts event for Hispanic Heritage Month

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Census data reveals the most diverse population in the history of the country. The overall growth of population in the U.S. during the 10 years between the census was 7.4 percent, the lowest since the 1930s.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library and La Casa Dominicana kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting an event Saturday in Center City Park. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local organizations presented information about their services to let the public know about things happening in their community.

Victor Moreno, community outreach manager for Atlantic Cape Community College, said the event provided an opportunity for the people of Atlantic City to learn about how they may qualify for free tuition through the college.

The celebration will continue next Saturday, when the Atlantic City Latino Festival takes place from noon to 8 p.m. at Bader Field.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to spend $2.1B to improve infection control

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News