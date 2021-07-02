 Skip to main content
Atlantic City library debuts new digital comics service
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library is offering a new digital service that will allow patrons to read comics, graphic novels and manga online for free.

With Comics Plus, library members get unlimited, instant access to thousands of digital titles from more than 100 publishers, including Archie Comics, Andrews McMeel, BOOM Studios, Capstone, Cartoon Books, Classics Illustrated, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Fanbase Press, Humanoids, IDW, Immedium, Kodansha, Lerner, Manga Classics, NBM, Tokyopop, Valiant and Zuiker Press, according to a news release from the library.

A quick scan of the Comics Plus site doesn't show standard superhero fare from Marvel or DC but does show all-ages classics such as Jeff Smith's "Bone," biographical comics about figures such as Harriet Tubman and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and indie hits such as IDW's "Locke & Key" and Dark Horse's "The Umbrella Academy."

The service's catalogue offers age-appropriate digital comics to both adult and young readers in curated collections, according to the library. Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without wait times or borrowing limits.

For more information, download the ComicsPlus app or visit comicsplusapp.com.

