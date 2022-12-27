 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City library closes temporarily due to heat, sprinkler issues

The Atlantic City Free Public Library's main building on Tennessee Avenue.

ATLANTIC CITY — Malfunctions to the Atlantic City Free Public Library's heating and sprinkler systems will leave the Tennessee Avenue building closed to the public for the rest of the week.

To compensate, the library will extend hours at its Richmond Branch, at 4115 Ventnor Ave., to 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, library officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said he hopes to have the mechanical problems fixed and the building opened again soon.

“We are working on getting these issues resolved as quickly as possible,” Rynkiewicz said.

All classes and training scheduled to be held at the Main Library at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. have been canceled, officials said.

Books, movies, CDs, magazines and comics can also be checked out from the library's digital collections, such as Hoopla, Overdrive, ComicsPlus and Axis 360.

Updates on the Main Library’s reopening date are available at 609-345-2269, on the library's social media pages or at acfpl.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

