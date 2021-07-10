Atlantic City library board president dies at 90

William K. Cheatham, president of the Atlantic City Free Public Library Board of Trustees, died June 27. He was 90.

Cheatham was appointed to the board in 2005 and became president in 2008, but his career in community work began long before that. He regularly submitted letters to The Press of Atlantic City to point out injustice and inequality in the local public school system and government, according to his obituary. He also ran for 2nd Ward councilman in 1982 with a plan to develop affordable housing on 59 vacant acres. He served in the Big Brothers Association, United Way of Atlantic County, the county Board of Public Transportation, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee.

Cheatham's accomplishments include the opening of the Atlantic City Experience at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, the operation of the Atlantic City Historical Museum and the introduction of the International Night and Third Thursday Concert Series, according to his obituary.