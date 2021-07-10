Atlantic City library board president dies at 90

William K. Cheatham, president of the Atlantic City Free Public Library Board of Trustees, died June 27. He was 90.
Cheatham was appointed to the board in 2005 and became president in 2008, but his career in community work began long before that. He regularly submitted letters to The Press of Atlantic City to point out injustice and inequality in the local public school system and government, according to his obituary. He also ran for 2nd Ward councilman in 1982 with a plan to develop affordable housing on 59 vacant acres. He served in the Big Brothers Association, United Way of Atlantic County, the county Board of Public Transportation, Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Shade Tree Committee.
Cheatham's accomplishments include the opening of the Atlantic City Experience at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, the operation of the Atlantic City Historical Museum and the introduction of the International Night and Third Thursday Concert Series, according to his obituary.
"Mr. Cheatham cared so much about the city," Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said in a statement on the library's website. "He never stopped being an advocate for improving this city and was very much a father figure in the city.
"His dream was to have a library branch in the Inlet section of the city. Perhaps one day his dream will come true."
ATLANTIC CITY — The atrium of the Free Public Library on Saturday echoed with the words of t…
A resident of Maryland Avenue for more than 50 years, Cheatham was honored by the city when, in November 2019, the corner of Atlantic and Maryland avenues was designated "William K. Cheatham's Block." Four years before, then-Mayor Don Guardian recognized him as an "Atlantic City Hometown Hero."
"He has fought hard for the little people, and no one can question his love for the City of Atlantic City," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.
Cheatham is survived by his son Rodney; daughter Gail; cousin Helen Wead; daughters-in-law Verna, Sandra, Harriett and Joan; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. Isaac Cole Plaza.
A Look Back at William Cheatham
020419_hom_ACLibrary
Atlantic City library MLK read-in (4)
CRDA Executive Director
MLK READ-IN
African American Museum
African American Museum
African American Museum
AC African American Summit
AC African American Summit
AC African American Summit
King
New Richmond branch of library like old friend returning to A.C.
launch
crda forum
Atlantic City's Library Express fills gap left by school's closing
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
FIXLIGHT
MINILIGHT
Ac Council
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
