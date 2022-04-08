Atlantic City library a "hub" in new state digital-literacy program

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Free Public Library will be one of the “hubs” of a new state digital-literacy program.

The New Jersey State Library has chosen Atlantic City Free Public Library for its Hub & Spoke Libraries pilot project, according to an Atlantic City Library news release issued Tuesday.

The Hub & Spoke project seeks to provide uniform digital literacy training and certification for adults at 14 public libraries across the state. Three of the 14 will be “hub libraries” which will act as regional “training labs.” The remaining 11 will be “spoke libraries” providing additional support to promote digital literacy.

The Atlantic City Library was selected as one of the three hubs.

Through the hub and spoke libraries, the program is hoping to implement a standardized digital-literacy program. It will include on-site training labs, certified trainers teaching digital-literacy workshops and providing other workforce-related services. By attending, people seeking to enter the New Jersey workforce or who are currently looking for a job in New Jersey learn and earn credentials. They will have access to training materials, videos, classroom aides and “mini lessons.”

The Atlantic City Library is connecting with its local Workforce Development Board, the One-Stop Career Center and other libraries in the area to create a referral system and a sending system that help organize client intake, while facilitating record keeping and data sharing.

The Hub & Spoke initiative has stimulated growth at the library.

“This project has allowed the library to expand its services by constructing a second computer lab with 16 computers,” Atlantic City Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said.

State Librarian Jen Nelson said she was excited to work on the new project and said the standardization of digital-literacy credentialing was much needed.

“We are proud to partner with the Atlantic City Free Public Library in this effort to build a cohesive system for digital literacy training and credentialing for New Jersey’s workforce,” Nelson said. “Currently, these services are non-standardized, and offered through a decentralized patchwork of disparate service providers. We hope that this library-based model will be replicated throughout New Jersey, and beyond.”

The standardized program will be based off that of the Plainfield Public Library in Union County, which the Atlantic City Library news release said has a “proven system” for teaching digital-literacy.

The news release credited the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the federal legislation that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021, for funding the program. The ARP authorized the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to awarded money to the New Jersey State Library, allowing for the creation of the new digital-literacy program.

Those looking for more information about the Hub & Spoke Library project can visit http://www.njstatelib.org/ARPALiteracyProject on the state library website. Information about other services available at the Atlantic City library can be found by contacting Nathan Munoz by calling (609) 345-2269, ext. 3016. One can also send an email to Munoz at the address nmunoz@acfpl.org and ask for additional information.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

