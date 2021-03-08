 Skip to main content
Atlantic City, LBI fourth graders win Atlantic Shores essay contest on wind energy
Atlantic City, LBI fourth graders win Atlantic Shores essay contest on wind energy

ATLANTIC CITY — Two local students were selected as the winners of an essay contest on renewable energy by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

Jayliannette Santiago of Atlantic City and Macy Deakyne of Long Beach Island each won $5,000 for their sponsoring organizations for science education, the Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club and the Long Beach Island Grade School, respectively, as well as certificates commemorating the win, a Lego turbine as a trophy, and Atlantic Shores T-shirts for their classes.

In addition, the students each will get to name a wind turbine: Jayliannette’s turbine will be “Crazy Turbine” and Macy’s “Seaside Turbine.”

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is a 50-50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US, LLC, which is currently a proposing offshore wind turbine project 10-20 miles off the New Jersey coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light.

The proposed project, under evaluation by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities in connection with the NJ Offshore Wind Solicitation #2, has the potential to generate up to 2,300 megawatts of energy to residents across New Jersey.

