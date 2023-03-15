TRENTON — An Atlantic City attorney and activist is leaving her job as a member of a local law firm to join the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, the state agency said on Wednesday.

Yolanda Melville is joining the Attorney General's Office as senior counsel and director of Community Engagement.

Melville is leaving the Cooper Levinson law firm, ending a stint there where she represented municipal and corporate entities and managed litigation in both state and federal court, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

She also served as Pleasantville's city solicitor in 2022.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin thanked outgoing Senior Counsel and Director of Community Engagement Bryn Whittle, asserting his belief the former Cooper Levinson lawyer, through her community work, will appropriately address the position's needs.

"Yolanda brings with her a litigator’s sharp eye and an advocate’s deep knowledge of how to work with community partners and stakeholders – skills that will be critical as our Office pursues initiatives designed to keep New Jerseyans safe," Platkin said in a statement on Wednesday. "Her experience will help us build on our existing efforts to strengthen public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve and help us more effectively serve our residents.”

Outside of her work with the firm, Melville is the vice president of the NAACP's Atlantic City chapter, working closely with law enforcement and civil rights organizations across the state.

Melville, as an NAACP member, helped lead calls for addressing a lack of Black voting records, joining efforts to raise voting registration numbers among African Americans.

She also was one of several officials who joined calls for the Atlantic County Clerk's Office to open a location in Atlantic City in 2020.

She has also been recognized for her advocacy work, including as a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Champion of Justice” Honoree with the New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards, the Attorney General's Office said.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to join an office that places collaboration, cooperation, and partnership at the heart of its mission,” Melville said in a statement. “Under Attorney General Platkin’s leadership, I have watched with admiration the incredible work undertaken by this Office to build, maintain, and strengthen relationships with the community and I am committed to leading those efforts."