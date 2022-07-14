Atlantic City lawmakers welcome delegates, visitors ahead of Convention

ATLANTIC CITY — Years of planning to return the NAACP National Convention to the city was celebrated Thursday by some of the people instrumental in making it happen.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. officially kicked off the weeklong convention that could generate more than $9.3 million in spending in the city.

Over the week, the convention will feature appearances from various NAACP members and activists, including Channing Hill, Howard University NAACP president, and the President & CEO Derrick Johnson.

During the convention which runs through Wednesday, U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, of South Carolina, will be honored with the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s highest award, for his advocacy for protecting voting rights while lawmakers across America seek to change them.

The convention is also expected to include a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, said City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who is president of the city’s branch of the NAACP.

This year's convention theme is #ThisIsPower.

The various events throughout the convention will address issues related to voting and reproductive rights, student debt and police reform. The NAACP also will use the convention as a time to lay out its policy agenda for the rest of this year and into 2023.

"This is a milestone here in the great city of Atlantic City," Small said during a convention kickoff press conference at his office Thursday. "I'm just so proud to be mayor during this exciting time."

Nearly 8,000 people are expected to attend the convention that begins Thursday, with delegates beginning to arrive, Shabazz said.

Shabazz, who was instrumental in getting the city's nod to host the event, said the vice president will be in attendance, based on word that's been provided from Washington.

Harris and President Joe Biden attended the last in-person event in 2019, when it was held in Detroit. The convention's in-person return had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning since large-scale gatherings aren't considered as much of a public health risk as they were during the height of the pandemic.

A spokesperson from the White House's press office directed questions about Harris' appearance to be sent by email, but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

Hotels, Shabazz said, are beginning to fill with attendees.

About 7,700-plus room nights for hotel properties are expected to be booked. Programs are also taking place before the main events next week.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) on Friday will host a program from 5-7 p.m. at St. James AME Zion Church, on New York Avenue. New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin will be on hand for the program, a community-relations initiative with local law enforcement.

NOBLE has 60 chapters and represents 3,000 worldwide members.

"It talks to our youth and also the adults on how to conduct ourselves during an interaction with law enforcement officers," said Henry White, the city's former police chief.

This isn't the first time the resort town has hosted the convention, having hosted the 46th annual convention from Atlantic City High School in 1955.

The "unique" convention is key to promoting Civil Rights, particularly because of the young people who partake in it, said activist Hazel Dukes, a stalwart in the NAACP and serves as president of its New York State Conference.

Black civil rights have been at the forefront of American politics over the past two years.

The freshest calls for change stemmed from the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin in 2020. Others continue to center around living conditions and poverty.

Having healthy communities was reiterated Thursday by Shabazz in wake of a 13-year-old Atlantic City boy being arrested for allegedly shooting a pair of men during the afternoon Tuesday.

"We've come to Atlantic City to sound off, to tell American we're going to make America what she should be - no division," Dukes said. "Every child should receive an excellent and equity education, regardless of what your zip code is or where you live. That's the American promise."