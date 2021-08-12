Atlantic City launches website with real-time beach conditions, updates for visitors

ATLANTIC CITY — If you’re headed to the beach in the resort, local officials want you to visit a new website for a live surf report and beach safety dashboard.
“The Small administration’s goal was to enhance technology in all forms of government within City Hall,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday at the city’s Beach Patrol headquarters at South Carolina Avenue and the Boardwalk. “Today, we’re doing that in a big way.”
Small announced the launch of SurfSafeAC.com during a news conference with public safety officials.
The website has been in beta testing since May, and real-time data provided by the lifeguards is now live, telling visitors what beaches are open, where water risks are, water temperatures, wave heights and more.
“We’re digitizing the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and we’re bringing them into the 21st century,” Small said.
Using a program called Watchtower, lifeguards in the city are able to continuously update the SurfSafeAC website with the latest information and hazard areas, Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said.
“It tracks our incidences, our rescues, our missing person reports, as well as our medicals, which we’ve done pretty much by hand, pen and paper,” Downey said.
Police Lt. Edward Leon, the city’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said reaching the public before they come to the beach is a huge step in improving public safety.
“It will take what we do live on the beach and as rescues are recorded, if a hazardous area is developing, it will automatically change it on the website for what the visitors can see without any other human integration,” Leon said.
He said a buoy on Steel Pier will also feed data to the website on wave and water conditions.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Downey said there was no cost involved in the system as Atlantic City was chosen by the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association, representing 15 beach patrols from Brigantine to Cape May Point, to test the program and become a model for the rest of the patrols.
On a typical summer weekend, Atlantic City beaches welcome 100,000 to 200,000 visitors a day across 40 to 45 guarded beaches with about 160 lifeguards.
Downey said the platform has modernized the way Atlantic City lifeguards can report and respond to conditions on the beach. It allows the Beach Patrol to react in real time and reallocate resources to certain areas of the beach when needed.
“It’s been night and day,” he said.
Downey said Ocean City and Sea Girt, Monmouth County, are also testing the Watchtower platform.
To spread the word about the program, the city will post QR codes in public places citywide, including on the backs of lifeguard stands and on the Boardwalk, for residents and visitors to scan that will take them directly to the website.
Phish concert goers to go from muggy air to storms to comfortable temps
Friday's Forecast
Saturday's forecast
Sunday's forecast
Joe's TikTok Phish Forecast
@acpressmartucci
##Phish is coming to Atlantic City this weekend. I got your Phish Phorecast and three song references. Can ya find them? 😏😏♬ Run Like an Antelope (Live) - Phish
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Phish is coming to A.C. this weekend, we have drone footage of the set up
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.