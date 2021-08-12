Atlantic City launches website with real-time beach conditions, updates for visitors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police Lt. Edward Leon, the city’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said reaching the public before they come to the beach is a huge step in improving public safety.

“It will take what we do live on the beach and as rescues are recorded, if a hazardous area is developing, it will automatically change it on the website for what the visitors can see without any other human integration,” Leon said.

He said a buoy on Steel Pier will also feed data to the website on wave and water conditions.

Downey said there was no cost involved in the system as Atlantic City was chosen by the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association, representing 15 beach patrols from Brigantine to Cape May Point, to test the program and become a model for the rest of the patrols.

On a typical summer weekend, Atlantic City beaches welcome 100,000 to 200,000 visitors a day across 40 to 45 guarded beaches with about 160 lifeguards.

Downey said the platform has modernized the way Atlantic City lifeguards can report and respond to conditions on the beach. It allows the Beach Patrol to react in real time and reallocate resources to certain areas of the beach when needed.

“It’s been night and day,” he said.