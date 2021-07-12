Atlantic City launches hotline for short-term rental compliance

ATLANTIC CITY — To ensure that short-term rental properties abide by city code, the Mayor's Office has launched an around the clock hotline, Rebekah Mena, the city's public information officer announced Monday.
The hotline will serve as a single point of contact for residents to report unpermitted short term rentals and non-emergency complaints such as noise, trash or parking problems caused by guests.
Short term rentals have been a topic of discussion amongst city officials for a while, with the City Council adopting two ordinances to better regulate rental properties in December.
The city launched its online portal to monitor rental properties in January.
“Short-term rentals can be a great way for visitors to explore all that Atlantic City has to offer – but it cannot come at the expense of our permanent residents,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement Monday. “My administration is committed to creating a welcoming and safe environment for both visitors and permanent residents, and this hotline is just one tool that will help us accomplish that.”
Complaints can be filed 24/7 by calling 609-236-7461 or online at hostcompliance.com/tips.
By collecting short-term rental complaints, the city's Department of Licensing and Inspections will be able to document properties in the city that are causing problems.
By code, owners and operators of short-term rentals are required to provide the city with a designated local contact who can respond to complaints within an hour. The hotline will share complaints filed with the designated property contacts so they can be resolved directly with the guests.
“There is an expectation that property owners and tenants comply with all City ordinances pertaining to noise, parking, trash, and number of occupants allowed at the residence,” said Dale Finch, director of the city's Department of Licensing and Inspections. “This hotline provides Atlantic City residents with a tool to report short-term rental properties that aren’t doing their part. Reports can be made anonymously, but callers can also choose to provide contact information so officials can follow up with them to ensure their complaint is resolved adequately.”
More information on the hotline or registering a short-term rental with the city can be found at cityofatlanticcity.org/short-term-rentals or by contacting the Office of Licensing and Inspection at 609-347-5290.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
