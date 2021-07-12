Atlantic City launches hotline for short-term rental compliance

Exercising in hot weather can be dangerous, especially if it is very humid. Here are a few ways to safely exercise outdoors when it’s warm outside.

ATLANTIC CITY — To ensure that short-term rental properties abide by city code, the Mayor's Office has launched an around the clock hotline, Rebekah Mena, the city's public information officer announced Monday.

The hotline will serve as a single point of contact for residents to report unpermitted short term rentals and non-emergency complaints such as noise, trash or parking problems caused by guests.

Short term rentals have been a topic of discussion amongst city officials for a while, with the City Council adopting two ordinances to better regulate rental properties in December.

The city launched its online portal to monitor rental properties in January.

“Short-term rentals can be a great way for visitors to explore all that Atlantic City has to offer – but it cannot come at the expense of our permanent residents,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said in a statement Monday. “My administration is committed to creating a welcoming and safe environment for both visitors and permanent residents, and this hotline is just one tool that will help us accomplish that.”

Complaints can be filed 24/7 by calling 609-236-7461 or online at hostcompliance.com/tips.