Atlantic City Latino Festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ATLANTIC CITY — The Hispanic Association of Atlantic City will hold its annual Latino Festival on Saturday at Bader Field.
Alex Bueno, winner of a 2015 Lo Nuestro Award, will join a lineup of Latin entertainment, including mariachi, salsa, cumbia and folkloric dance groups, according to a news release. The festival also will include a children’s entertainment area, Latino food and vendors.
Entry is free, but there is a $10 parking fee. For more information or to register as a vendor or volunteer, visit aclatinofest.com.
SCHEDULE
Noon: DJ & MC (93.9 FM)
12:30 p.m.: AFOVIC — Folkoric De Peru
1:10 p.m.: Groupo Bomple Bomba & Plena
2:05 p.m.: Viva Vallenato Cumbia Band
3 p.m.: Los Mas Buscados Del Rancho Con Chaparro Chuacheneger
4 p.m.: Mariachi Flores
4:45 p.m.: El Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi
5 p.m.: Welcoming Ceremony
5:30 p.m.: El Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi
5:50 p.m.: Orquesta Del Barrio Con Frankie Vazquez
7 p.m.: Alex Bueno
