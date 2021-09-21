 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Latino Festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Atlantic City Latino Festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Census data reveals the most diverse population in the history of the country. The overall growth of population in the U.S. during the 10 years between the census was 7.4 percent, the lowest since the 1930s.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Hispanic Association of Atlantic City will hold its annual Latino Festival on Saturday at Bader Field.

Alex Bueno, winner of a 2015 Lo Nuestro Award, will join a lineup of Latin entertainment, including mariachi, salsa, cumbia and folkloric dance groups, according to a news release. The festival also will include a children’s entertainment area, Latino food and vendors.

Entry is free, but there is a $10 parking fee. For more information or to register as a vendor or volunteer, visit aclatinofest.com.

SCHEDULE 

Noon: DJ & MC (93.9 FM) 

12:30 p.m.: AFOVIC — Folkoric De Peru

1:10 p.m.: Groupo Bomple Bomba & Plena

2:05 p.m.: Viva Vallenato Cumbia Band

3 p.m.: Los Mas Buscados Del Rancho Con Chaparro Chuacheneger

4 p.m.: Mariachi Flores

4:45 p.m.: El Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi

5 p.m.: Welcoming Ceremony

5:30 p.m.: El Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi

5:50 p.m.: Orquesta Del Barrio Con Frankie Vazquez

7 p.m.: Alex Bueno

KIDS ZONE

Noon: Bouncing playhouses, face painting

5:30 p.m.: Robots/globos, DJ Grandela

