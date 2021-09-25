Atlantic City Latino Festival celebrates community, diversity of Latin America

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of people came to Bader Field on Saturday to celebrate the city’s Latino Festival after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Flags from countries such as Mexico, Columbia and Puerto Rico waved in the wind as festival goers indulged in traditional foods, danced and shopped from small business vendors and Latino artists.

“It’s gratifying to see it all come together,” said Bert Lopez, festival director and president of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County.

The festival was an annual event in the 1990s and early 2000s, but took a decadelong hiatus before returning two years ago. The event in 2019 garnered a crowd of more than 7,000 people.

“When it came back in 2019, our expectations were blown out of the water with the amount of people who came,” Lopez said. “So for 2021, we’re expecting a lot of joy and certainly excitement about celebrating our Hispanic heritage.”

For Lopez, celebrating the diversity of Latin America and helping people reconnect with their culture are key elements of the festival.