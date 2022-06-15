Atlantic City kicks off LGBTQ Pride Month with flag raising

ATLANTIC CITY — The city hosted an LGBTQ Pride flag ceremony Wednesday afternoon in front of City Hall in observance of Pride Month.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is nationally recognized in June to honor the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan while celebrating the history, culture and contributions of the LGBTQ community.
At least 50 people were in attendance for Wednesday’s flag raising, including Mayor Marty Small Sr.; Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic; 2nd Ward Councilwoman Latoya Dunston; and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, as well as members and allies of the LGBTQ community and curious passersby.
Members of the Atlantic City LGBTQ+ Liaison Program and Services, also known as the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, had program pamphlets and mini progress pride flags, which combine multiple LGBTQ flags into one to represent inclusivity and progression.
GALLERY: Atlantic City LGBTQ Pride flag ceremony
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. Anthony Ashely Jr. of Egg Harbor City, hands out flags to the attendees.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. La Verne Saunders, Mental Health Assoc. of NJ, gives the invocation.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. Mayor Marty Small Sr. addresses the crowd.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. Travis Love performing a cultural presentation titled "This Is Love".
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. Diginitaries look upward as the new flag flies.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. Assemblyman Donald Guardian addressing the crowd.
Judah-Abijah Dorrington walks at the front of the procession of dignitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. AJ Jones of Egg Harbor Township walks with diginitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.
Atlantic City officials and others appreciate the LGBTQ Pride flag waving in the wind Wednesday afternoon outside City Hall.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. Jamillia Lawrence, owner of Violet Maes Salon in Atlantic City.
On June 15 2022, in Atlantic City, a pride flag was raised in the courtyard outside of City Hall, with political dignitaries and members of the LGBTQIA+ in attendance. C.O.O of Stockton University Atlantic City campus Brian Jackson addressesing crowd.
