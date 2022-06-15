 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City kicks off LGBTQ Pride Month with flag raising

ATLANTIC CITY — The city hosted an LGBTQ Pride flag ceremony Wednesday afternoon in front of City Hall in observance of Pride Month.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is nationally recognized in June to honor the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan while celebrating the history, culture and contributions of the LGBTQ community.

At least 50 people were in attendance for Wednesday’s flag raising, including Mayor Marty Small Sr.; Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic; 2nd Ward Councilwoman Latoya Dunston; and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, as well as members and allies of the LGBTQ community and curious passersby.

Members of the Atlantic City LGBTQ+ Liaison Program and Services, also known as the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs, had program pamphlets and mini progress pride flags, which combine multiple LGBTQ flags into one to represent inclusivity and progression.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

