Atlantic City Juneteenth jazz concert postponed to Sunday
Indana Ave

Henrietta Shelton, founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, and Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz are embarking on a project to improve Indiana Avenue.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

This footage was filmed and produced 18 June 2021. Juneteenth flag-raising ceremonies were held across the nation on Friday, June 18, the day after President Joseph Biden signed a law to make Juneteenth the 12th federal holiday annually on June 19. Video Location: Cincinnati, Ohio, US.

ATLANTIC CITY — The first Jazz in the Park Juneteenth Celebration, originally scheduled for Saturday evening, has been postponed to Sunday, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown's Park on Bacharach Boulevard.

The festival was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the date that traditionally marks the end of slavery in the United States. Inclement weather expected Saturday evening caused the postponement, organizers said.

Greg Osby and the Juneteenth Ensemble will perform. Organizers also will use the day to raise awareness of the youth programs offered through the foundation, the original release states.

— John Russo

