Atlantic City joins South Jersey STEM & Innovation Partnership

ATLANTIC CITY—The city has joined the South Jersey STEM & Innovation Partnership (SJSIP)— a community of partners that seek to improve science, technology, engineering and math education as well as career pathways for people across South Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced Tuesday.
SJSIP relies on creating partnerships at the local level between industry, higher education, K-12 schools, philanthropy, businesses and organizations engaged STEM initiatives.
“Since Governor Murphy and I took office in 2018, we have made youth and workforce development a priority in Atlantic City in an effort to close the opportunity gap that exists in the city and diversify the local economy,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Because many of today’s higher-paying, career-oriented jobs require STEM expertise, today’s announcement gets us closer to our goal of unlocking the potential of Atlantic City residents and creating a skilled workforce that attracts a wide array of businesses.
“Diversifying the economy of Atlantic City was important pre-COVID," Oliver added. "It is now even more essential post-COVID because we have seen how deeply the pandemic and economic recession have affected the economy in Atlantic City due to its reliance on the casino industry and tourism.”
Atlantic City partners include the Atlantic City School District, Atlantic Cape Community College, Stockton University, Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School, and Ideal Institute of Technology. The industry partners include AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Electric, South Jersey Industries, Exelon Corporation, Ørsted, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, and the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board.
“Atlantic City is such a rich and diverse region full of STEM experiences and opportunities, one in particular being wind energy,” said Pavithra Lakshminarayan, SJSIP co-leader and founder of Mindbytes. “SJSIP is excited to help be the connective tissue for this type of STEM work and support Atlantic City leaders in any way possible.”
The STEM initiative addresses recommendations in the Atlantic City Transition Report (commonly known as the Johnson report), which was issued in September 2018 at the direction of Governor Phil Murphy to provide strategic advice for strengthening the city and for ending state supervision of city government.
