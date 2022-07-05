Atlantic City joins long list of cities to have hosted the NAACP national convention

Atlantic City is hosting the annual NAACP Convention in July for the second time ever. The resort City joins a long list of cities that have had the opportunity to host the convention. The event runs from July 14 through 21.
Here's a few highlights from other cities that hosted the convention.
- The first two NAACP Convention's took place in 1909 and 1910 respectively at the Cooper Union in New York City. Immediately following the second annual convention, the NAACP established their national office in the city.
- In 1929, Cleveland, OH hosted the convention and as of right now, this was the only time that the convention was held in the state of Ohio.
- Texas has hosted the convention several times over the years and in 1954, the state hosted it for the first time in Dallas.
- Washington D.C. first hosted the event in 1988 and since then, the convention has taken place at the U.S. capitol only one more time which was 2006.
- Houston, TX hosted the convention for the first of three times in 1991 at the George Brown Convention Center. No other city aside from New York has played host to the convention more times than Houston.
- In 2000, the 91st NAACP Convention took place in Baltimore, MD and this was the second time that the city played host to the convention. Texas Gov. turned President George W. Bush was one of the keynote speakers and in his speech, he promised that if he was elected he would put civil rights enforcement at the forefront of his administration.
- The 92nd convention in 2001 was held at the Earnest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. This is the only time that the convention was held in Louisiana.
- In 2005, Milwaukee, WI hosted the event for the first time and it came as a surprise to some people as the city was selected by the NAACP national planning committee over Los Angeles, CA.
- The centennial convention in 2009 took place at the Hilton in N.Y.C where Barack Obama attended and spoke at the event for the first time since becoming president.
- In 2010, Kansas City, KS was the host city and First Lady Michelle Obama and Rev’s Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton were some of the keynote speakers.
- For the third time, Houston, TX hosted the convention in 2012 with Vice President Joe Biden, presidential candidate Mitt Romney and then Attorney General Eric Holder being some of the notable speakers.
- Philadelphia, PA played host to the event in 2015 and President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton highlighted the speakers at the convention.
- Cincinnati hosted for the second time in ten years in 2016 and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was a notable speaker.
- The last in person convention before this year took place in Detroit in 2019. Biden spoke once again as well as Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Nancy Pelosi.
