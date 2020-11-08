Atlantic City job training program provides careers, opportunity

ATLANTIC CITY — Natasha Hammond has spent her adult life working odd jobs to make ends meet, but she had aspirations for something better, perhaps becoming an interior and exterior designer.

The only problem for the 25-year-old Atlantic City resident was figuring out where to start.

On Friday morning, Hammond joined 17 other people from Atlantic City, between the ages of 18 and 30, in completing week one of Friends in Action's Train to Hire program. The 12-week program — now in its fifth year, and third in Atlantic City — will prepare the trainees for trade careers. This year's session is geared toward a new project being overseen by Atlantic City Electric and Jingoli Power.

"I've never come across a program like this, myself," Hammond said during an opening ceremony at the Atlantic City Police Athletic League building. "But, when I heard about it, I was very excited to join it."