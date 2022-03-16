Atlantic City job readiness program to begin at City Hall

ATLANTIC CITY — Residents now have access to a job counselor and help with job searches as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and businesses seek more workers.

The Atlantic City jobs training program began operating on the first floor of City Hall about two weeks ago, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said during a news conference Wednesday.

It is a grant-funded program overseen by the city's Community Development Block Grant Director Marc A. Starling, Small said.

"Last summer, we had an industry searching for employees," Small said of the casino industry, which had great difficulty filling all of its job openings as the pandemic had not yet ended and supplemental unemployment benefits were being paid. "Now that federal programs have come to an end, we want to prepare the people of Atlantic City for the workforce and the jobs out there."

While Atlantic County provides job search assistance and training at its One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville, Small said he wanted to create a special program for city residents.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, said Constituent Services Director Kashawn "Kash" McKinley. The office will be closed Tuesdays.

"Everyone will be issued an employment specialist or job coach," McKinley said. That coach or specialist will assist in the job search and the development of an individual employment plan as well as help with resumes, online applications and interview skills. They will also recommend to employers good candidates for jobs.

Small said the goal of the program will not just be to place people in jobs but to help ensure their success.

Job counselors will follow up with clients after 30, 60 and 90 days of employment to help with any problems, such as transportation or child care, that might impede a person's ability to stay employed, McKinley said.

"This program has committed $150,000 to get individuals back in the workforce," Starling said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

