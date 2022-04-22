 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City job fair seeks to fill some of the 2,500 open positions

Atlantic City Skyline
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's casinos will be represented at a job fair planned in partnership with the American Legion next Thursday.

The fair by the New Jersey Casino Commission will be held in the CCC parking lot off Tennessee Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This industry is gearing up for a successful spring and summer in Atlantic City, said Commission Chairman Jim Plousis in a statement. 

Plousis said over 2,500 positions need to be filled, 1,300 of which are full time.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development will also be available to assist anyone with resume writing. Various veterans organizations will also be available to assist, the Commission said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

