Atlantic City jitney fares, littering fines both going up

nws_trash

Trash litters Atlantic City's beaches and Boardwalk on a daily basis. Cleanup crews do the best they can every morning cleaning up after people.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance raising the cost of a jitney ride from $2.25 to $2.50, and two ordinances to double fines for littering and dumping debris on city streets and sidewalks.

Ordinance 27 amends existing city law to increase first littering offense fines from $500 to $1,000; and fines for second and subsequent offenses from $1,000 to $2,000, plus community service. After a third offense, punishment could include 90 days in jail for each additional offense.

Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed, who represent the 4th and 5th wards, are sponsors of both anti-littering ordinances.

Both have repeatedly asked the administration to address quality-of-life problems in their wards, such as broken street lighting, poor upkeep of properties, lack of parking for residents, and trash on the streets.

Current fines have not been a deterrent, according to the wording of the ordinance, but it does not say how often tickets have been issued for littering or how much enforcement of existing law has taken place.

A request for information from a police spokesperson about how often littering tickets have been issued had not been answered as of Friday morning.

Ordinance 28 addresses fines for creating obstructions on city streets or sidewalks by dumping trash, building materials and other debris. Upon conviction, the fine would be any amount up to $2,000 for each offense and/or 90 days in jail.

There will be a special City Council meeting to discuss the city's $236 million 2022 budget ($219 million when pass-through grants are removed) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

