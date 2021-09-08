Atlantic City Jazz in the Park concert to feature Tim Warfield

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Jazz in the Park summer concert series will end Thursday with saxophonist Tim Warfield and his band, officials said Wednesday.
The free concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Brown's Park on Bacharach Boulevard.
Warfield is a Grammy-nominated artist and an assistant professor and coordinator of the Jazz Masters of Music graduate program at Temple University in Philadelphia. He will be accompanied Thursday by trumpeter Terrell Stafford, organist Pat Bianchi, drummer Bryan Landham and percussionist Brandon Sadownick.
Throughout the summer, the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation and 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz presented multiple jazz concerts, sponsored by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. The events were created to generate awareness of the youth programs and other services offered through the historical foundation.
