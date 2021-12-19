Atlantic City issues Code Blue from Sunday through Tuesday

Atlantic City has issued a Code Blue — an initiative that mobilizes city resources for people who are without adequate shelter during periods of cold weather. It began at 7 p.m. Sunday and will last through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release issued by the Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management.

The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will open its doors to all who need shelter or food during the Code Blue, while the Atlantic City Police Department, as available, will provide transportation to the mission.

A Code Blue is issued whenever the National Weather Service forecasts that the temperature will be below 32 degrees.

The city is warning residents who do not have adequate shelter that they are at risk of hypothermia. The Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to check in on the elderly and not leave their pets outside exposed to the cold.

City residents looking for more information about the Code Blue are urged to call Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, who is also the city’s Emergency Management coordinator, at (609) 347-5466.