Atlantic City issues Code Blue from Sunday through Tuesday

Atlantic City has issued a Code Blue — an initiative that mobilizes city resources for people who are without adequate shelter during periods of cold weather. It began at 7 p.m. Sunday and will last through 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release issued by the Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management.
The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will open its doors to all who need shelter or food during the Code Blue, while the Atlantic City Police Department, as available, will provide transportation to the mission.
A Code Blue is issued whenever the National Weather Service forecasts that the temperature will be below 32 degrees.
The city is warning residents who do not have adequate shelter that they are at risk of hypothermia. The Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to check in on the elderly and not leave their pets outside exposed to the cold.
City residents looking for more information about the Code Blue are urged to call Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, who is also the city’s Emergency Management coordinator, at (609) 347-5466.
Other people in Atlantic County who are in need of warm shelter during cold weather can contact their local office of emergency management for shelter locations. The contact information of those offices is available at readyatlantic.org for anyone in need.
New Jersey residents who are currently homeless or without a place to stay can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is operating 24 hours a days, seven days a week, and has options available for people who do not speak English.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.